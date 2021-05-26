Live

Remembering "Black Wall Street" 100 years later

CBS News' Danya Bacchus explores the history of the neighborhood that was known as Black Wall Street, including her family's connection to the area, 100 years after it was destroyed by a white mob in the Tulsa race massacre.
