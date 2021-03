Relaunch of The Emancipator reframing national conversation on race The Boston Globe and Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research have teamed up to resurrect The Emancipator, the country's first abolitionist newspaper founded more than 200 years ago. Ibram X. Kendi and Bina Venkataraman joined CBSN to discuss the relaunch and how the publication plans to reframe today's national conversation on race.