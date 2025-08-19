Watch CBS News

Texas Rep. Nicole Collier speaks out after being told she can't leave Capitol without police escort

The Texas House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on a Republican-proposed redistricting map after Democratic lawmakers returned to the state this week. One lawmaker, State Rep. Nicole Collier, has been at the Texas Capitol since Monday after refusing a mandatory police escort meant to ensure Democrats will show up when the state House convenes Wednesday. She joins "The Takeout" to discuss.
