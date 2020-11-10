Election Live Updates
Full Election Results
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Secretary Mike Pompeo
Coronavirus Updates
Minnesota COVID
Las Vegas Documentary
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Biden tells foreign leaders "America is back"
Roberts, Kavanaugh appear skeptical of arguments to strike down Obamacare
Accused Kenosha gunman's mom: "My son shouldn't have been there"
Republicans add record number of women to Congress
Minnesota governor unveils new COVID restrictions
What is the GSA, and what role does it play in the transition?
Biden says transition can proceed without Trump's cooperation
Pfizer gearing up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
CBS News' Full Election Results
2020 Elections
Live Updates: Biden tells foreign leaders "America is back"
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania
Pompeo declines to say Biden has won presidential election
Biden team considering legal options if Trump keeps stalling
Republicans add record number of women to Congress
What is the GSA, and what role does it play in the transition?
Trump begins raising money for his new political action committee
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"
Cheri Bustos won't seek second term as DCCC chair after Dems lose seats
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Record hospitalizations across the U.S. as daily cases top 100,000 again
Fifteen states have seen coronavirus hospitalizations double in the last month, including New Mexico, where hospitalizations tripled in a month. Janet Shamlian reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue