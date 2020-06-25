Record-breaking spike in new COVID-19 cases causes several states to consider pausing reopenings A sudden surge of new coronavirus cases has prompted some states to consider slowing down reopenings, requiring face coverings or, in the case of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone coming into their states from other states seeing a spike. Meanwhile, many of the new cases seem to be coming from younger people who are not suffering serious symptoms but have the potential to become spreaders of the virus. Manuel Bojorquez reports.