Record-breaking snow triggers flight cancellations, school and business closures in U.S. South A polar vortex has led to freezing temperatures throughout the U.S., even reaching parts of the Gulf Coast. The snowy weather has triggered flight cancellations and closed schools and businesses throughout the region that isn't well-equipped for the elements. CBS News' Kati Weis has more from New Orleans and Dave Malkoff reports on how homeowners are combatting winter-related power outages.