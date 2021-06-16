Record-breaking heat wave scorches the West

Pride Month
8 million households face eviction or foreclosure within weeks
Justice Department reverses Trump-era restrictions on asylum
Record-breaking heat wave puts strain on states' power grids
Biden says "I did what I came to do" in Putin meeting
House to vote on repealing 2002 authorization of war in Iraq
Education Department to cancel debt for former ITT students
Federal Reserve projects interest rate hikes in 2023
Rita Moreno pushes back against "In the Heights" criticism
Man charged with murder after allegedly plowing car into protest
Wrongly denied funding, Black colleges are fighting back
Support grows for making Juneteenth a national holiday
Facebook group helps dads navigate raising their LGBTQ kids
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Meet the mother-son TikTok stars shattering gender norms
Simone Biles readies for her final Olympics
"In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos on Latino representation in musical theater
