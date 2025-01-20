Watch CBS News

Recapping the first hours of Trump's second term

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the U.S. on Monday, pledging to save America from what he sees as a state of decline. CBS News' Lindsey Reiser, Major Garrett, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes have more.
