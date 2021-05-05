Live

Rebuilding begins as worst of Harvey passes

Harvey's storm system is finally moving north, but cleaning up the damage it caused has just begun. CBS News' Meg Oliver is in Houston where debris has been left in Harvey's wake as residents begin to seek normalcy.
