Reality Check: You CAN Afford to Start a Family | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger Most Gen Z and millennials say the cost of raising a child feels financially out of reach and many don't believe they can start a family within the next five years. Jill offers a reality check: if you want kids, don't let fear stop you. Joined by special guest host Kayla Sabbagh of Greenspring Advisors, Jill and Mark explain why raising kids in this economy is more achievable than you think. Plus: 23-year-old Brianna, who still lives with her parents, calls in for guidance.