"Real Food/Fake Food" author on surprising ways consumers get tricked About 48 million Americans suffer from food-related illnesses each year. More than 38 million of them become ill from unknown causes as a result of what they eat. USAToday.com restaurant columnist Larry Olmsted joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new book, "Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don't Know What You're Eating and What You Can Do about It."