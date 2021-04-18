Live

Rare giant panda cub born in Brussels

Successful giant panda births are very rare, so Brussels zookeepers are calling the new cub "a true miracle." This is only the third giant panda cub born in the past thirty years. Vladimir Duthiers has more.
