Rare dual eruption from neighboring volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island Hawaii is experiencing the rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously. New lava flows gushed down Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, and Kilauea on the archipelago's Big Island Tuesday. Scientists say a threat to humans is unlikely thus far, but as hot lava flows cause disruption and move closer to neighborhoods, danger is not out of the question. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.