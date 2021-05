U.S. officials respond to ransomware attack targeting mauor fuel pipeline The Biden administration says it expects a major East Coast fuel pipeline to be up and running by the weekend, following a debilitating ransomware attack. The FBI says the Colonial Pipeline was targeted Friday by a group of cybercriminals known as "DarkSide." CBS News Intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.