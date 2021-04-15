"Raising Ryland": Parents open up on child's gender transition This month, New York City enacted rules allowing transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice in city facilities, and similar laws are being debated around the country. While the transgender community is finding a growing voice in popular culture, its members are still widely misunderstood. One family is hoping to raise awareness by sharing their story in a new book, “Raising Ryland,” which chronicles their journey of raising a transgender child. John Blackstone reports.