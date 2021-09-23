Live

Racist housing policies had lasting impacts

In 1964, CBS News followed a Black couple as they were repeatedly blocked from buying the home of their dreams. Tony Dokoupil caught up with their daughter to find out how the discrimination her parents faced decades ago has affected her family.
