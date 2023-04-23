Rachel McAdams on "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." Judy Blume's beloved coming-of-age story is finally reaching the screen, in a movie adaptation introducing Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Academy Award-nominee Rachel McAdams as her mother. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with real-life mom McAdams about bursting into fame with "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook," and then hitting pause on starring roles; and why she's back in the long-awaited film of "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."