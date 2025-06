R. Kelly lawyers allege he is a target of murder plot after overdose in prison Lawyers for R. Kelly allege prison officials are trying to kill him after the singer was rushed to a hospital last week for an overdose of medication given to him by prison staff. Prosecutors say the allegations have no merit. The R&B star is serving a 50-year term for convictions that include charges of child pornography, sex trafficking and racketeering. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has more.