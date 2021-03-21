Live

Questions surround Clippers $2 billion sale

Donald Sterling is suing the NBA for at least $1 billion for trying to force him to sell the team. Sterling’s wife and co-owner, Shelley, has a deal to sell the Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for $2 billion. Vinita Nair reports.
