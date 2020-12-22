Questions raised about safety of some vehicle gear shifters after deadly accident A CBS news exclusive shows dramatic video of a deadly accident, which is raising new questions about the safety of some gear shifters linked to allegations of what's known as "unintended rollaway." The victim's family is suing and says this deadly accident was due to the SUV's dial gear shift appearing to be in park when it was not, but the automaker denies those claims and blames operator error. Kris Van Cleave reports.