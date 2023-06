"Queen" frontman Freddie Mercury's handwritten lyrics, other possessions on display for first time ever Sotheby's new exhibit "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own" features a collection of the "Queen" frontman's personal possessions that have never been seen by the public. Sotheby's senior vice president, global head of department and senior specialist, science and popular culture, Cassandra Hatton, joins "CBS Mornings," to discuss what the items reveal about the private world of the superstar.