Queen Elizabeth to miss COP26 climate conference in Glasgow Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of hosting a major reception for world leaders at the upcoming COP26 climate change summit. The 95-year-old monarch was due to travel to Scotland for the high-profile engagement, but will send a video message instead. Earlier this month, the queen had an overnight stay at a hospital. BBC News royals correspondent Jonny Dymond joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the queen's health.