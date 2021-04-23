Live

Quake collapses centuries-old buildings in Italy

Centuries-old buildings that survived the recent series of quakes in Italy finally collapsed Sunday. An historic basilica in Norcia was damaged, displacing the nuns who were there. Seth Doane reports on the damage.
