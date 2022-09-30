Watch CBS News

Putin illegally annexes 4 regions in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally claimed four Ukrainian territories and doubled down on his threat to use nuclear weapons, saying the U.S. had "created a precedent" in the use of nuclear force in World War II. Charlie D'Agata reports.
