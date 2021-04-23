Live

Push to Mosul slowed to a crawl by homemade bombs

Iraqi and Kurdish forces heading towards Mosul have slowed to a crawl in the past 48 hours. When ISIS fled the village of Kabali on Monday, they left many of the houses rigged with homemade bombs. Holly Williams reports.
