Live

Watch CBSN Live

Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement sparks backlash

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a settlement involving Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. The company is blamed for helping fuel the opioid crisis. Anna Werner has more on the backlash.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.