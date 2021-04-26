Live

Puppies survive avalanche in Italy

Three puppies are providing a glimmer of comfort in the aftermath of a deadly avalanche in central Italy. On Monday firefighters pulled the 1-month-old white sheepdogs from the wreckage of a hotel. They were buried for five days.
