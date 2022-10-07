Watch CBS News

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy: CBS News Flash Oct. 7, 2022

A member of the Proud Boys extremist group has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Jeremy Bertino faces up to 63 months in prison. A 430-foot tall Orlando amusement park ride is being taken down after a 14-year-old boy’s fatal fall from it in March. And all eyes are on the new monthly jobs report for its possible influence on the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.
