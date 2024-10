Protests break out in Israel amid Blinken visit The FBI says it is investigating an alleged leak of classified U.S. documents disclosing information on Israel's preparations for a retaliatory attack on Iran. The news comes during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel in an effort to revive cease-fire talks between the nation and Hamas. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the latest on the violence in the Middle East from Tel Aviv.