Protecting your data during shopping season Holiday shopping might come with some precautions. With the mulitple data breaches this year, it may be hard to shop with peace of mind. Investigative journalist Brian Krebs broke the news of the huge data breaches at Target and Home Depot on his cybersecurity website. Krebs joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his new book, "Spam Nation: The Inside Story of Organized Cybercrime - From Global Epidemic to Your Front Door."