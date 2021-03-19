Live

Prosecutors grill Oscar Pistorius at murder trial

Prosecutors came out swinging during cross-examination of Oscar Pistorius, the Olympian who shot his girlfriend, claiming he mistook her for a burglar. Pistorius repeatedly broke down and wept during questioning. Debora Patta reports.
