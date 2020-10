Prosecutor, defense attorneys in Arbery case give first in-depth network TV interviews on "48 Hours" For the first time on network television, we're hearing in-depth interviews with lawyers on both sides of the case against the three White men charged in the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man. The prosecutor and defense attorneys speak with CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca about the viral video of the shooting, what they say it shows, and what it doesn't.