Promising student 60 Minutes met at Cape Town magic school in 2022 died last month In 2022, Jon Wertheim visited the College of Magic, a school in Cape Town, South Africa, where students learn to challenge the boundaries of reality – in both magic and in their lives. One of the most promising students 60 Minutes met, Duma Mgqoki, told Wertheim about the violence he witnessed in his community, and how attending the school saved him. He said, "It helped me a lot. Like, it saved me … because I became an artist and, like, I began to take care of myself." Duma went on to become a mentor and instructor at the school, but tragically was killed last month, possibly a victim of gang violence in his township.