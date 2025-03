Progressive groups call on Schumer to change tactics or step aside Five progressive groups are calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to "fight for us or step aside" after he supported the Republican spending bill. In a letter to the senator, the organizations expressed a desire for more aggressive leadership in the Senate. Oriana González, reporter at NOTUS, and Margaret Talev, director of Syracuse University's Institute for Democracy, Journalism and Citizenship, join to discuss.