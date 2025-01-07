Procession for Jimmy Carter's casket, service held at U.S. Capitol | Special Report Jimmy Carter's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday as part of the six-day state funeral honoring the 39th president of the United States. Carter's casket was flown from Atlanta, Georgia, to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where a motorcade accompanied the hearse to the U.S. Capitol. The casket was placed in the Rotunda and Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other lawmakers honored the late president in a memorial service. Watch the CBS News Special Report anchored by Norah O'Donnell.