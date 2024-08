Processed and red meat increases risk for type 2 diabetes, study finds A new study published Friday in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal finds that for every 1.8 ounces of processed meat eaten daily, the risk of type two diabetes increased by 15%. and for every 3.5 ounces of unprocessed red meat eaten daily, the risk increased by 10%. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, joined CBS News to discuss the study.