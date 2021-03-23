Live

Probiotics in food may lower blood pressure

New research shows eating probiotics, found in yogurt and supplements, may improve your blood pressure. Studies found some patients lowered their blood pressure significantly after consuming probiotics for 8 weeks. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.
