Pro-Russian crowds try to control Eastern Ukraine

Demonstrators, claiming to be pro-Russian Ukrainians, occupied government building in the major cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv. Ukrainian police are retaking the buildings and arresting the demonstrators. CBS News' Mark Phillips reports.
