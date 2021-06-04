WorldView: Pro-democracy activist arrested in Hong Kong; concerns about Olympics mount in Japan A prominent pro-democracy activist and vigil organizer for the Tiananmen Square massacre is taken into custody in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, an international chemical watchdog is calling out Syria for likely using chemical weapons. An Australian court fines a dozen major news organizations. Lastly, fears are mounting in Japan ahead of the Olympics. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with these and other top headlines from around the world.