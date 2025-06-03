216 inmates escape from Pakistani prison after being let out of cells over earthquake tremors More than 200 inmates escaped from a prison and at least one was killed in a shootout in Karachi, Pakistan, after they were temporarily moved out of their cells due to earthquake tremors, officials said Tuesday. The provincial law minister told reporters the inmates were allowed into a courtyard and there was "panic" because of the tremors. A group suddenly attacked guards, seized their weapons, opened fire and fled. A senior police official said 216 inmates fled the prison, and 78 had been recaptured. None of those who escaped were convicted or facing trial as militants.