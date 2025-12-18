"The Principles of Ray Dalio" | 60 Minutes Archive In 2019, billionaire Ray Dalio told 60 Minutes the growing wealth gap in the country is a "national emergency." He warned that the issue "threatens to split us." This week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Dalio as a new partner of the so-called "Trump Accounts" program, a tax-deferred investment vehicle for American children, intended to secure their financial future. Dalio pledged to make a $75 million donation to children in Connecticut.