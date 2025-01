Prince Harry settles lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloids Just ahead of the start of trial, Prince Harry reached a financial settlement with the News Group Newspapers, a group of British tabloids owned by Rupert Murdoch, in his lawsuit alleging the tabloids violated his privacy. As part of the settlement, Harry also received a public apology in which the newspapers acknowledged "phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information." Imtiaz Tyab reports.