Prince Harry opens up about Princess Diana in CBS interview with Oprah Prince Harry opened up about his late mother Princess Diana and the public pressure on her in a preview for Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Making it clear that no subject was off-limits, the preview showed Oprah telling the couple, "You've said some pretty shocking things here." The special airs on March 7 on CBS.