Preview: Reese Witherspoon on "lightbulb moment" that led to career shift Ahead of this weekend's Emmy Awards, HBO series "Big Little Lies" is a leading contender for top honors. Reese Witherspoon is nominated for both her performance and role as producer of the program. Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor and CBS News contributor Krista Smith spoke with the actress about why she decided to add producing to her long list of credits. Watch the full interview Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 on "CBS This Morning," which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.