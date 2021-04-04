Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: One Last Hug

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: A woman survives a brutal attack to find true love – the real story of a survivor and the hero EMT that helped save her life and more. Watch Tuesday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.