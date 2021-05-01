Live

Preview: Life in Outer Space

NASA has partnered with a Las Vegas entrepreneur to design large, lightweight structures that inflate in space -- a technology that could dramatically change how humans live and work in zero gravity. Lara Logan reports on May 28 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
