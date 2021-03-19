Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Joy in the Congo

The Congo’s Kimbanguist Symphony Orchestra grew from one man’s dream to 200 musicians and vocalists providing joy to the mostly poor, bleak capital of Kinshasa. Bob Simon reports on Sunday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.