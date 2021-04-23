Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: In God's Name

An American leader of an ISIS cell tells Scott Pelley how videos of the dead Anwar al-Awlaki persuaded him to recruit for ISIS on American soil. Scott Pelley reports on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.