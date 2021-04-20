Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Heroin in the Heartland

The faces of heroin include the young, middle-to-upper class and suburban. What was once thought of as an inner-city problem is now a national epidemic. Bill Whitaker reports on Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.