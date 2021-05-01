Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preview: Cook County Jail

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart runs one of the largest jails in the country, located in Chicago. But it's his unconventional and controversial style that puts him in the spotlight. Lesley Stahl reports on Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.